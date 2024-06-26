Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $3.03 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,020,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.31 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

