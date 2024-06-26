AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 573 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

