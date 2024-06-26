AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 259,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

