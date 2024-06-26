AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,456 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

