AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGUS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

