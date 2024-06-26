AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $213,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $630.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $616.23 and its 200-day moving average is $627.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $444.19 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

