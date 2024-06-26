Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 8,119 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

