Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

