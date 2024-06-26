Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FPX opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $107.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

