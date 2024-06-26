Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brinker International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 28,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.76.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.48. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $76.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

