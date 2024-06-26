AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

