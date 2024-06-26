AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,692 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.