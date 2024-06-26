AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

