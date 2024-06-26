AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $273.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.