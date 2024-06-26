Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNOV. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

BNOV opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.