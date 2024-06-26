Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.