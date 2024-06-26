Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $268.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

