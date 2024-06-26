AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

