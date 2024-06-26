AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

