AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $63,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing stock opened at $175.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

