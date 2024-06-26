Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.