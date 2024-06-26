AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VSS opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

