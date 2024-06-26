Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $287,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.