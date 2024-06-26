Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Popular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $66,881,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,163,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

