Robert I. Kauffman Sells 13,726 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $145,083.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,162,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,426,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.6 %

HGTY stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

About Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth $133,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

