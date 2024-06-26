AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 121,123 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 115,108 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 167,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 86,678 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 416,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 70,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 191,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $417.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.