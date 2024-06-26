AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,700 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 88.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $428.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

