iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Position Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESML. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,377 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

ESML stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.25.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

