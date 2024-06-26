Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,400 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $19,026.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,367,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,585,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSP in the first quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSP by 102.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CSP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

