Fund L.P. Forager Sells 460 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $13,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $195,274.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $20,983.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

