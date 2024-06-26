Insider Buying: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Acquires 11,556 Shares of Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 11,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,289.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,673,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,059.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 42,149 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $48,471.35.

On Friday, June 14th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 10,672 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $11,632.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $49,739.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.04. Alset Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

