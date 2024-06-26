Bruce Norman Johnson Purchases 1,249 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson acquired 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,301.05.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Bruce Norman Johnson bought 2,000 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,411.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Bruce Norman Johnson bought 1,200 shares of Martinrea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,340.00.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company has a market cap of C$881.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.63.

Martinrea International last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3584906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRE shares. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

