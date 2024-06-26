Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

