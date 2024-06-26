AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 655.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000.

TMSL stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

