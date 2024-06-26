Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

EQNR stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

