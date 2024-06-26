Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,006,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after buying an additional 1,025,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,020,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 114,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.69.

Read Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.