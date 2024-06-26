CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after acquiring an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,880,000 after acquiring an additional 742,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy



CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

