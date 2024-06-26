Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 422 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.33, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.