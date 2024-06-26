Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $334.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $334.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

