Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFX opened at $237.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

