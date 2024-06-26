Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $208.12. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.33.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.22.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

