BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $611.31

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.31 ($7.75) and traded as low as GBX 605 ($7.67). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.70), with a volume of 257,555 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £571.20 million, a PE ratio of -3,793.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 611.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 600.49.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.