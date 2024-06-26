Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,493 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,763,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,394,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 577,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 871,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 122,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

