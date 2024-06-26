Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 164 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after buying an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 680,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,607,000 after buying an additional 199,336 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $20,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

