SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,669,000 after buying an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after acquiring an additional 576,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

