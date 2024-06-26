Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,600 Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,382,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

FUTY opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

