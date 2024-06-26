Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $19,780,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

