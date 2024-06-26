Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,007 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 554,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,841 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 113,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000.

Shares of BGY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

