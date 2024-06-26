Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 8,915 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Aegon by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 601,003 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at $4,118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 381,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Aegon Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Aegon

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.