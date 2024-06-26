Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.